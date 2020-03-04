Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department requesting help locating cars connected to robbery

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to a break-in in the 8000 block of East Highway 24 in Manhattan on the morning of February 25.

When they entered the Brooks Yamaha business, they found that someone had entered the business and removed several tools including chainsaws, leaf blower packs and a concrete saw.

Two vehicles were seen that might be associated with the break-in. One appears to be a silver or charcoal Ford Escape and the other is possibly an older model Mercury Sable.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft or the possible location of these vehicles, please contact Detective Hinkle at the Pottawatommie County Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip on their Crimestoppers link at 222.ptsheriff.com.