Pottawatomie Co. to phase out of COVID-19 restrictions

The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners/Board of County Health voted to move out of COVID-19 restrictions, but strongly recommends everyone to follow safety guidelines.

The Commission voted to end the restrictions Friday, despite the heath officer’s recommendation to extend it another 10 to 14 days.

Commissioners gave the reasoning to not extend the order because the County still has zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.

“We still strongly recommend citizens follow the governor’s Ad Astra guidelines for re-opening, as well as industry rules, and CDC/KDHE recommendations. Limit people gathering if you cannot maintain social distancing, sanitize, and wear a mask,” the county said in a news release.

The county has seen a total of 46 COVID-19 cases with 29 who have recovered.