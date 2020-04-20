Pottawatomie Co. car crash under investigation

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that happened around 11 on Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 24 and Blackjack Road.

According to a news release, Sheriff's deputies, rural Firefighters, Pottawatomie County EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded to the scene which involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a green Toyota Prius.

Both cars were driving Eastbound when the crash happened and no other passengers were in either vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as the drivers were treated for their injuries.

Both cars were towed and the highway was later reopened.

One of the drivers was flown to a Topeka hospital for further treatment.

The names of the drivers and their injuries are being held at this time.