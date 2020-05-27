Pottawatomie Co. announced new health guidelines for residents

Pottawatomie County has announced it has new guidelines to reopen following Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement that she would not be extending her statewide health order.

Pottawatomie Co. has set new, looser restrictions than the Governor’s previous orders.

Under the new health order mass gatherings are allowed up to 50 people. Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues will not be allowed to open, however all other businesses are as long as county health guidelines are followed.

Pottawatomie Co. has also announced that anyone caught not following these guidelines will be fined up $100 for each offense.

