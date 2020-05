The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office is searching for missing Onaga man.

The man is 88 years old with dementia, and was last seen wearing black nylon sweatpants and a blue shirt.

He was seen driving a blue 2003 Dodge Ram pickup with a gray camper shell at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say he could possibly be driving on back roads around the Onaga area.

If you see him, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353.