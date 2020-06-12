Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

They did not say what position the person served in, but said they are conducting contact tracing to identify anyone that the employee would have had contact with.

“We are working directly with the Health Department, and are following their recommendations,” said the Sheriff office via their Facebook page.

As of Friday morning, there have been no other positive cases in their facility and have not conducted any other tests.

The employee is currently in isolation.

