Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19 say county officials.

The Sheriff’s Office says the employee was tested last week and that all Co. Health Officer recommendations were followed.

The Pottawatomie Co. health Department is currently conducting contact tracing efforts, any resident identified to be in close contact with the employee has been directed to self-quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

The Co. Health Officer says the department reached out to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and after a productive meeting will begin testing select inmates and Corrections staff on Wednesday, June 17.

The County says this marks the first Pottawatomie Co. government employee diagnosed with the virus and it advises al residents, employees and guests to follow the KDHE guidelines.

For more information on how the county is dealing with this new positive case visit the County webpage.

