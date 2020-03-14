Positive coronavirus case sparks state of local disaster in Franklin County

Franklin County declares a State of Local Disaster after first person tests positive for Coronavirus.

The Board of County Commissioners made the decision Saturday afternoon and said they are taking measures to minimize the risk of disease in the community.

The local health department and KDHE are closely monitoring the case. They said anyone they believe to have close contact with the person has been quarantined.

For updates and more information go to: www.franklincoks.org/covid19 or contact Franklin County Communications Director Kaci Brady – kbrady@franklincoks.org.