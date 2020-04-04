Positive coronavirus case on K-State campus

Kansas State University announced a student tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

According to a K-State press release, the student has been in self-quarantine since March 23 after returning from out of state.

The Lafene Health Center at K-State was notified on Saturday morning of a student self-isolating in the Jardine Apartments.

Before the student started self-quarantining in Jardine apartment, K-State says they were residing in Marlatt Hall. The student notified the university of their symptoms and they were moved to Jardine.

Riley County Health Department have been notified and say that no action needs to be taken at this time.