Road over Clinton Lake dam closed because of 'unsafe gatherings'

A road that crosses the Clinton Lake dam just west of Lawrence is closed effective Tuesday morning as a result of what authorities are calling "unsafe gatherings" and dangerous parking conditions during coronavirus stay-at-home orders in Kansas.

The road across the dam -- E. 900 Road --is being closed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Authorities say the closure is the result of gatherings that violate the state's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Unsafe parking conditions near the south end of the dam also factored into the road closure.

The decision was made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineeers in conjunction with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials, visitation to the lake as a public gathering spot has increased dramatically since the recent COVID-19 “Stay at Home” order for the State of Kansas.

While exercise and fresh air are encouraged, Corps of Engineers officials said, large gatherings such as those that have been taking place at the south end of the dam result in unsafe conditions not only for those visitors gatheringat the gatherings but also for those traveling across the dam.

This area has tight shoulders not intended for large groups to gather and has a 50-mph speed limit, Corps of Engineers officials said. As a result, the larger the group, the more dangerous the roadway becomes.

Travelers can use County Road 458 and E. 902 Road for access to all major roadways, the city of Lawrence, Eagle Bend Golf Course and all other recreation areas below the Clinton Lake dam. The road will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

