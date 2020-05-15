Popular locally owned coffee shop announces closing amidst coronavirus pandemic

Topeka will not see the reopening of Lazio’s Coffee Bar & Roasterie after businesses reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The popular coffee shop and local music venue announced the closure yesterday morning, Thursday, May 14.

“The shop closure does not mean the end of Lazio’s community of friends. We will continue with our annual Christmas Dinner, and already have a location offered for our use. There are also plans for coffee get-togethers at other locally owned shops, providing Lazio’s Alumni an opportunity to reconnect with friends,” says the shop.

The shop says that it was not an easy decision, but under current circumstances it is the right decision.

