Pools still planning as if they are opening

Governor Laura Kelly said she's spoken with statewide recreation leaders in whether swimming pools will open Memorial Day weekend, as is tradition.

She said she's hopeful it will at least be close to that date. With that in mind, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told commissioners they are preparing to open on their scheduled dates. But it's up in the air, pending guidance from the state.

“Just trying to get as much of this out of the way, and still plan on opening Memorial Weekend as planned, and hopefully we'll know more next week after Governor Kelly makes her announcement on May third," Parks and Rec’s Randy Luebbe said.

"There's some things that are outside of our control and I know we're working on a reopening plan,” Commissioner Kevin Cook said. “But at the same time, guaranteeing May 26th the pool would be available, I don't know."

May 23rd is the currently scheduled opening date, if new guidelines are not issued.