Pools open Monday in Shawnee County

Swimmers can dive into Shawnee county's pools starting Monday.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Rec, pools will be limited to 50 percent capacity, and take a safety break every hour for staff to disinfect commonly-touched areas.

Only Rossville pool will remain closed because it's undergoing repairs.

Shawnee County Health officials also reminded that starting Monday, masks are no longer required for retail store workers, but restaurant, bar, salon, and barbershop workers are still required to wear masks when interacting with customers.

