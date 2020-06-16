Political signs not allowed on Kansas highways

No political signs are allowed on highways says the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says as the election season comes to an opening it would like to remind residents that political signs are not allowed on highways.

KDOT says by law, all state highways are to be used only for public transportation purposes, which only allows regulatory, guide signs and warning signs. The Department says it has jurisdiction over all interstate, Kansas and U.S. routes on the state’s 9,500 mile system.

KDOT wants all Kansas residents to be aware that any political campaign signs or billboards are prohibited on the state right of way.

KDOT says when maintenance crews find political or business advertising on highways, the signs will immediately be removed without notice. The Department says all signs are then taken to the closest KDOT subarea office where they may be picked up by the owner with the agreement to not place signs on the highway again.

KDOT says political campaign advertising is allowed on private properties bordering highways, but people adding signage on private property must get permission from the property owner.

