Topeka Police have surrounded a house in southeast Topeka. Shawnee County dispatchers say they're looking for homicide suspects out of Wichita.

One suspect has been taken into custody, TPD is trying to get another suspect to come outside of a home at 37th and Indiana.

According to a Topeka Police Watch Commander, Wichita PD is leading the investigation, TPD is assisting.

This is a developing story - we'll have more information as soon as it becomes available.