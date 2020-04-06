Police seeking information on Topeka's latest homicide

Topeka police are seeking the public's help with information on the city's latest homicide, which occurred late Saturday just west of downtown.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz on Monday said detectives were working leads in the case but were seeking additional information from the public.

In the case, officers were called around 11:27 p.m. Saturday to S.W. 5th and Western on a report of a shooting and a car crash, said police Lt. Ron Ekis.

Responding officers found D'Angelo L. Payne, 28, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found several shell casings in the intersection of S.W. 5th and Western. The car crashed in a yard a half-block south of the intersection.

According to information compiled by 13 NEWS, Payne's death is the fourth homicide so far in 2020 in Topeka.

Anyone with information may call Topeka police at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.