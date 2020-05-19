Police say death of 20-year-old man at south Topeka apartment complex still under investigation

Topeka police said Tuesday morning they are continuing to investigate the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found Saturday evening at an apartment complex on the city's south side.

Police found the body of Keaton B. Knutsen after they were called around 5:14 p.m. Saturday to the White Lakes Plaza Apartments in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a person later identified as Knutsen who was deceased.

Four days before Knutsen's body was found, Joheem Meredith, an 18-year-old Topeka West High School senior, was fatally wounded in the west parking lot of the same apartment complex.

Munoz said at this time, police don't believe there is any connection between Knutsen and Meredith's deaths.

No arrests have been announced in the Meredith homicide as of Tuesday morning.

Meredith's slaying was the ninth of 2020 in Topeka.

Another case in which a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a man on Feb. 4 in an incident on the north edge of downtown Topeka isn't included in that number.

Anyone with information on any of the cases may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.