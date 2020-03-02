Two in custody after two raids on homes in Topeka

At least two homes were targeted by police Monday morning, as part of two separate cases.

Neighbors tell 13 NEWS they had seen officers in tactical gear entering a home in North Topeka just after 10:00am at NW Harrison and Topeka Blvd.

Just after noon, officers were then seen entering a home in the 2500 block of SE Michigan.

Topeka Police say the raids were part of two separate narcotics and property search warrants.

Two people have been taken into custody for questioning. No arrests have been made.