Authorities have provided further details on a fatal crash near Lake Shawnee on June 6.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Lisa Reser crossed over the center line and collided with the vehicle driven by 52-year-old Donald Doty, Junior, who was attempting to evade her vehicle.

The collision, which occurred in the 2400 block of SE 45th St., resulted in the deaths of both Reser and Doty.