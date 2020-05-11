Police nab 2 burglary suspects early Monday in East Topeka

Topeka police early Monday arrrested two people suspected in a business burglary on the city's east side.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of S.E. California, where a witness reported a business burglary that was in progress, police Lt. Ron Ekis said.

Responding officers found two individuals at that location.

One of the individuals attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short time later by officers.

The other individual also attempted to run and was captured with the assistance of a K-9 about a block east of the burglary location, near S.E. 11th and Republican. That individual was treated for a dog bite.

No serious injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately known if anyone needed hospital treatment.

