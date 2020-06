Police are investigating a stabbing in west Topeka that left a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

According to TPD, the stabbing occurred around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with a non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently searching for an unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee County CrimeStoppers at (785) 234-0007.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information