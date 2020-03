Several people are in custody after a robbery report early Monday in west Topeka.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the Woodspring Suites motel at 1801 S.W. Wanamaker.

Police Lt. Joe Perry tells 13 NEWS that several people were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

About a half-dozen police cars responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

