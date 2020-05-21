Police investigating attempted robbery at Kwik Shop in cenrtral Topeka

Police early Thursday are looking for a suspect in an attempted strong-arm robbery at a central Topeka convenience store.

Officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to the Kwik Shop at 1700 S.W. Topeka Blvd., where the incident was reported.

Initial reports indicated a man was attempting to steal a $25 phone charger when a store employee intervened.

The individual told the store employee he had a weapon, though one wasn't displayed.

The assailant then left the store and was last seen behing the Kansas Tire business across the street in the 1600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police had set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for the individual.

No injuries were reported. Additional details weren't immediiately avaialble.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.