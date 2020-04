Topeka police are investigating a shooting in north Topeka.

TPD received a call around 9 p.m. from the 1200 block of NW Harrison.

One man was shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

TPD says officers initially set up a perimeter to search for a suspect, but they are no longer looking for anyone.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.