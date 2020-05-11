Police identify deceased in Junction City standoff

Officers have identified the man involved in a police standoff in Junction City on May 9.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Junction City police officers had attempted to arrest the man, Damien St. Julien, 39, of Junction City, on a warrant out of Douglas County. St. Julien was located in his vehicle and asked to exit but refused, brandished a weapon, and drove away. He was followed to a home on West Third Street, where he barricaded himself and fired several shots at officers in a SWAT vehicle in front of the home.

Around 8 p.m., officers found St. Julien dead in the home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Captain Trish Giordano with the Junction City Police Department confirmed the individual involved in the stand off was not a suspect in the double homicide from Thursday morning.