Police identify 20-year-old man as victim of Monday morning fatal crash in East Topeka

Topeka police identified Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 20, as the victim in a fatal crash early Monday on the city's east side.

Rodriguez was killed in a crash around 5:20 a.m. near S.E. 21st and Madison.

Police said Rodriguez was the passenger in a sport utility vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.

The SUV collided with a Nissan pickup truck just east of the Thurgood Marshall Memorial Bridge.

Two others in the SUV were reported injured and were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was checked at the scene and didn't require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Police say Rodriguez wasn't suspected in an armed robbery that had been reported earlier Monday in which a sport utility vehicle was stolen near S.E. 3rd and Lawrence.