Police haven't released cause of death of man whose body was found Wednesday in East Topeka

Topeka police as of mid-morning Thursday hadn't released the cause of death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning in East Topeka, less than a half-block from where a man had been shot and killed several hours earlier.

Police officials on Thursday morning said an announcement was forthcoming on whether the man's death would be classified as a homicide.

A neighbor notified authorities around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that a man's body had been found between two houses in the 1300 block of S.E. Locust

Police and emergency responders found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified Wednesday afternoon as Zennie Vasser Jr, 36.

Police said they were investigating whether Vasser's death was related to a shooting around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday that claimed the life of Mark Edwards, 37, of Topeka, who was found with critical gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of S.E. Locust.

The location where Edwards was found was about a half-block south of where Vasser's body was found.

According to WIBW-TV records, Edwards' death was the sixth homicide of 2020 in Topeka.

Anyone with information on the cases may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.