Police continue investigation into Saturday night shooting death in southeast Topeka

Topeka police continue their investigation into the shooting death of a 31-year-old man Saturday night in southeast Topeka.

The victim was identified as Anterio D. Deshazer, 31, of Topeka.

Police said Deshazer was found in a vehicle that had crashed around 8 p.m. Saturday near S.E. 21st and Illinois Avenue.

Deshazer was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A woman who was in the vehicle was taken into custody.

Police on Monday identified the woman as Neyl A. Beier, 31, of Topeka.

Beier was booked early Sunday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of a stolen firearm; driving while suspended; second or subsequent conviction of no vehicle liability insurance; knowingly driving am uninsured vehicle; driving while license suspended; and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, police hadn't ruled Deshazer's death as a homicide.

So far in 2020, Topeka has nine homicides, according to WIBW records.

Anyone with information on the case in which Deshazer died may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.