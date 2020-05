Police are investigating a report of gunfire early Wednesday in southeast Topeka.

The shots were reported around 4:39 a.m. near S.E. Turnpike and California Avenue.

Police were on the scene as of 5 a.m. and were collecting evidence, including spent shell casings.

No injuries had been reported as of 5 a.m.

It wasn't immediately known if any property damage resulted from the gunfire.