Police arrest 23-year-old man after shots fired into East Topeka home

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident early Monday at a residence in East Topeka.

The gunshhots were reported around 5:30 a.m. around the 900 block of S.E. Overton. The location is near S.E. 12th and Washington, just southeast of downtown Topeka.

Police watch commander Lt. Joe Perry tells 13 NEWS that shots were fired into an occupied residence at 917 S.E. Overton.

Perry said the occupants of that residence knew the assailant, who was then located about a block away at 801 S.E. Overton.

The arrested person was identified as George Reisinger, 23.

Police said he was arrrested in connection with felon in possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

