Police arrest second suspect in North Topeka homicide

Topeka Police arrested a second suspect for a North Topeka homicide.

Michael Flores, 25, was booked into jail Monday afternoon on charges of involuntary manslaughter, and aiding and abetting a battery.

Authorities previously arrested Vincent Gonzalez-Rook in California, on a warrant for first degree premeditated murder. He had not been returned to the Shawnee County as of Monday night.

TPD named the two as persons of interest in the April 24th shooting death of Joseph hill. Hill was found outside a home at 1215 NE Quincy.

Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound.

