Police: Shoplifter who says she has COVID-19 charged with knowingly exposing several people at Ohio Kroger

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police said they arrested a woman who told them she recently tested positive for COVID-19 and charged her with knowingly exposing several people to the highly contagious virus at a Cincinnati area grocery store.

Stephanie Incarnato, 28, of Dayton was arrested just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at Kroger, court records show.

Sharonville police charged her with exposing others to contagion, a misdemeanor, and three felony charges: two for possession of drugs and one for theft.

According to a criminal complaint, Incarnato took $1,280 in groceries.

She “did knowingly expose Kroger employees and present members of the general public to COVID-19 after knowingly having a positive COVID-19 test results, commit a theft offense at Kroger,” police wrote in her criminal complaint.

Incarnato also was found with crack cocaine and another substance, a crushed white powder, according to court records.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said she is at the jail but is being isolated and will be for 14 days to ensure no one is exposed. She also will be monitored, David Daugherty said.

Incarnato told police her first name was Lauren, so that’s how it’s listed on court paperwork, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. But once she arrived at the jail, they said they confirmed her real first name was Stephanie.

“Stephanie Incarnato aka Lauren Incarnato is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Based upon her own statements, as detailed in the arrest documents, she is suspected of having COVID-19,” wrote David Daugherty, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in an email.

“She is currently isolated from other inmates for 14 days and will be monitored by the medical staff. At this time, we have zero inmates that are confirmed with COVID-19. Her mugshot will not be available for a few weeks.”

Sharonville police said they do not believe she has COVID-19 but charged her out of an abundance of caution.

They said they were checking with healthcare providers in Montgomery County, where she’s from, to try to confirm.

