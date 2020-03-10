Topeka Police ID man who was found dead at landfill

The Topeka Police Department has identified the man they say was found dead at the Rolling Meadows Landfill.

TPD says the body of the 62-year-old Paul A. Vigil of Topeka was found Monday around noon at the landfill at 7351 NW US 75 Highway.

At first they considered the death as suspicious, but now say their preliminary investigation indicates no foul play is suspected.

They did not release how Vigil died.

The Shawnee County Coroner’s Office said they have performed an autopsy, but results will not be available for over a month.