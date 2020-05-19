Police, Fire Departments to compete in annual Battle of the Badge

Even under the current circumstances, it's that time of year again for the Battle of the Badge.

The annual blood drive competition for the Topeka Police and Fire Departments is coming up, and the donations are needed now more than ever. With the coronavirus pandemic going on, there have been much fewer blood drives and less people giving.

The Battle of the Badges will take place in the Holliday Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28th.

You can make an appointment through the Red Cross' website, app or by phone (800-RED-CROSS).