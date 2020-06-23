Play Ball! Major League Baseball, players reach agreement

It looks like we'll see a baseball season after all!

The Major League Baseball Players Association tweeted Tuesday night, "All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."

Earlier in the day, ESPN reported the league and players had agreed to report to training camps by July 1, with a 60-game season on the horizon.

Further details are not yet available.

Negotiations for a shortened season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic had hit a snag over issues including the length of the season and player compensation.