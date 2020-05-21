Pizza replacing burritos in NOTO

Gourmet pizza will replace unique burritos in North Topeka.

Thin and Crisp Gourmet Pizza owner Ivan Longoria announced he's moving into the former NOTO Burrito location in the North Topeka Arts District.

It will be the pizza shop's second location. Their first, at 5855 SW 21st St., near Westport Dr., is next door to Longoria's first business venture, a mobile car wash.

Longoria said he's pleased business is doing well, even in these tough financial times.

"When we were invited to, obviously, fill some big shoes cause NOTO Burrito is definitely a gem of Topeka, the fact that we were kind of called out and requested, it was awesome. It was such an honor," Longoria said.

Longoria says the N. Kansas Ave. location will be bistro style, with wine and pizza pairings, and their unique fusion recipes.