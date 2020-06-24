Pillsbury Crossing near Manhattan in jeopardy of being shut down, officials say

Pillsbury Crossing, a wildlife and recreation area near Manhattan, is in danger of being shut down because of individuals not abiding by rules including alcohol use, swimming and after-hours gatherings.

According to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism officials, the area could be shut down because of ongoing safety concerns.

Officials say the concerns include high numbers of visitors, illegal activities and complaints from area residents.

As a result, officials from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s Public Lands Division are considering a temporary closure of the 59-acre area, which is located in the 2400 block of Pillsbury Crossing Lane. The location is near Deep Creek, about seven miles southeast of Manhattan.

The area was donated to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism in 1967 and for more than 50 years has provided day-use visitors with public access to what officials describe as "one of the most scenic areas in the northern Flint Hills region, complete with a natural low-water crossing and waterfall."

However, officials say that in recent years, the wildlife area has become a "hot spot for activities not permitted on the premises, including alcohol consumption, off-road vehicle use, trespassing and other public disturbance-related issues."

The recent increase in visitation also has led to traffic congestion and overflow parking issues, which affect local traffic and first responders’ ability to get to the area in an emergency.

“This is a scenic area that was intended to be a peaceful spot for families to enjoy, but crowds are getting larger and alcohol-related issues are becoming common occurrences,” said Stuart Schrag, director of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism's Public Lands Division. “While our law enforcement staff continue to manage the area to the best of their abilities, Pillsbury Crossing may very well be closed if visitors continue to disregard posted notices and area regulations.”

Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. During normal stream flow, the area creek makes for a scenic half-mile float by canoe or kayak. Bird-watching, hiking and fishing also are popular activities allowed on the area.

“We want everyone to enjoy Kansas’ public lands,” Schrag said, “but we’ll never place access over safety. We need area visitors to follow the public lands regulations in place and think twice before they engage in activities not permitted on the area. If we can’t get compliance, we’ll be forced to temporarily close off access.”

Activities not permitted at Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area that have led to staff and public concerns include consumption of alcohol and cereal malt beverages; swimming; visiting the area between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.; and operating vehicles outside of maintained roads

For more information on Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area, see https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Locations/Wildlife-Areas/Northeast/Pillsbury-Crossing.

