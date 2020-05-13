Pie Five opening its doors, taking precautions

A local pizza chain is reopening its doors, with enhanced safety and sanitation procedures.

Pie Five installed hand sanitizing stations at restaurant entrances, and all employees will be wearing masks and gloves. They also placed decals on the floor to help guests follow social distancing guidelines.

Drink stations will be closed to prevent cross-contamination, and employees will hand out condiments, napkins and silverware.

As with carry-out orders, all dine-in pizzas will be served in boxes rather than trays for the time being. You'll also get sanitizing wipes with each order.