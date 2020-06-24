Pickup truck catches fire on I-70

A truck fire closed down lanes of eastbound I-70 briefly Wednesday afternoon, June 24.

The Lecompton Fire Department says it was dispatched to mile marker 193 on the eastbound side to address reports of a pickup truck that had caught on fire at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews say that upon arrival an F-150 was engulfed in flames and a quarter acre of grass caught on fire that had spread from the car.

The Lecompton Fire Department says both fires were under control in approximately 15 minutes.

Crews say no one was hurt and able to safely exit the vehicle.

The Wakarusa Township also assisted on the call.

