Pick-Up soccer game player tests positive for COVID-19 says Riley Co. Health Department

A new case of COVID-19 from another county participated in a pick-up soccer game in Manhattan, says the Riley County Health Department.

The Department received reports that a resident from another county participated in a pick-up soccer game at the old stadium on the Kansas State University campus on Sunday, May 31.

The patient developed symptoms Tuesday evening and tested positive for COVID-19, says the Department. It is advising anyone that may have attended the game to monitor their health over the next 2 weeks in case symptoms develop.

The Health Department says that the patient was unable to identify those he may have come into contact with since the sport has potential for several close contacts of exposure.

The Riley Co. Health Department says that if attendees of the game start to develop symptoms to call the County Screening line at 785-323-6400.