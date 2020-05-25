Photographic war memorial scheduled for stop at Kansas State Fair

A mobile memorial that makes stops across the U.S., honoring military men and women who died defending their country since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, has an extended stop scheduled for September at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

The name of the memorial is "Remember Our Fallen." Patriot Productions is the organization behind the effort. The memorial, designed to travel, includes both military and personal photos of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families," Patriot Productions says.

The national tour schedule for "Remember Our Fallen" shows an extended stop planned at the Kansas State Fair, from noon Sept. 10 to 6 p.m. Sept. 20.

The tour also includes several stops within driving distance in Nebraska and Texas.

You can learn more about the memorial, find the complete tour schedule and donate to the cause on the Patriot Productions website.

The University of Kansas in Lawrence hosted "Remember Our Fallen" last year during the weekend of the Sunflower Showdown football game between KU and K-State.