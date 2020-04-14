Police union says it was 'unfortunate' it wasn't contacted before proposed pay cuts announced

The head of the local Fraternal Order of Police said Tuesday morning that the organization wants more information before voting on whether to accept the city's proposed 3% pay cut announced last week.

The request for unions to take the pay cut came after City Manager Brent Trout on Friday afternoon said salaries for management and executive staff for the city of Topeka were being cut by 3% as tax revenues were drastically reduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trout said he also was asking the city's union employees, who work under contract, to take a 3% cut, as well.

Both Topeka's police and fire departments are represented by unions.

John Culver, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, says the organization "is reviewing the request made by the city manager that all union members agree to a 3% wage decrease."

In a written statement Tuesday morning, the Fraternal Order of Police said that because of the "immense strain COVID-19 has placed upon law enforcement and the significant impact this wage cut would have on our members and their families, the FOP is requesting additional information and further clarification from the city manager."

The statement added that it was "unfortunate that the city manager chose to place this demand on the unions without advanced notice, or even the opportunity to discuss the issue."

The Fraternal Order of Police says it "remains committed to serving the citizens of Topeka and Shawnee County, while still protecting the rights and interest of its members."

The local Fraternal Order of Police union also represents officers with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office. At Monday morning's Shawnee County Commission meeting, commissioner Kevin Cook announced that because of a reserve fund, county wages won't need to be cut at this time.

WIBW also has requested comment from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 83, which represents the Topeka Fire Department, but hadn't received comment as of late Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Trout said drops in sales taxes during the COVID-19 crisis would cut city of Topeka revenues by a projected $6.5 million to $11 million.

WIBW has made a request for additional comment from Trout.

Check back later for more on this developing story.