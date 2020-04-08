Topeka woman warns of falling victim to gift-card scam

A Topeka woman says her bank account is wiped out after she falls victim to a gift-card scam, and now she is warning others not to do the same.

The woman, who is retired and living on Social Security and a monthly pension check, also says she needs financial help from those who hear of her plight and want to assist her with necessities such as food and rent.

The woman, who didn't want to go on camera or have her name published, says her financial problems started after she took a traumatic fall in May 2019 and had injuries to her knee, her right shoulder and her mouth area, all of which needed extensive medical attention.

She says she received an email in February from someone representing an out-of-town bank telling her she qualified for a $5,000 loan.

She says she went ahead and tried to take the loan but suspected something might be up when people at the bank asked her to wire money through Western Union and get them additional funds through gift cards. She says she was told to send photos and provide the serial numbers of the gift cards.

By the time it dawned on her that she'd fallen for the scam, she says, her bank account was wiped out. She says she is now $7,000 in debt and only has about $10 to her name.

The woman says she tried to call the person who had been working with her on the loan, but found no one was answering the phone.

She says she has been in touch with state and federal authorities but hasn't heard anything back yet, possibly because of offices being closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said she wanted to share her story as a way of helping prevent other people from falling into the same type of scam, and also so she could find people to help her in the midst of her financial plight.

As of Wednesday, the woman says she hasn't started a fund-raising account on social media.