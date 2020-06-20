Pezzino says removing Retail Business restrictions is the right move

Doctor Gianfranco Pezzino says, even after many inquiries and concerns, that removing Retail Business restrictions was the right move.

Dr. Pezzino says he received many concerns and questions regarding his decision to remove Retail Business restrictions as businesses reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns.

He says general retail businesses have a lower risk of transmission due to the small amount of contact between workers and customers in this field and that many large businesses are following corporate guidelines, negating the need for the Shawnee County Health Department to place even more restrictions on them.

Pezzino says the current epidemiology of COVID-19 shows the risk of transmission is higher in other fields, which is where the SCHD needs to focus its attention.

Workers that do work in high risk sectors are still required to wear masks, such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, personal services, entertainment venues and gyms and fitness centers, according to Pezzino. The change in guidance is only for retail businesses.

Pezzino says that while some are still desperately desiring for the return of normalcy, those desires need to be respected while keeping reasonable public health protection measures in place.

“As the health officer for our county, I recommended this decision and I am comfortable with it,” says Pezzino. “The decision is in line with the current status of the pandemic in our county. If I thought that the decision could result in serious public health consequences, I would never have put it forward to the Shawnee County Board of Health.”

Pezzino also says that as a Public Health Officer it is his job to make changes to protect the public from potential widespread health issues. The Shawnee County Board of Health goes through a comprehensive risk assessment which helps the board process and enforce safety measures.

“Every time we get out of our house, we are taking a small, but not zero, risk of being infected with the virus,” says Pezzino. “While the public health restrictions can reduce that risk, ultimately it is up to each of us to decide how much risk we are comfortable taking. This is the personal risk assessment we consistently advise people to do every time they go out.”

If residents do not feel safe going into a business, do not go into that business, says Pezzino. He says that if someone feels strongly that a business can do something better to make the consumer experience safer, that person should let the business know.

“They have the power to change things in their business to meet the customer concerns,” says Pezzino. “Give them the opportunity to best serve you as a customer.”

