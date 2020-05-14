Pezzino calls for stepped-up enforcement for COVID-19 orders

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says there will be stepped-up enforcement of COVID-19 orders.

Pezzino gave an update on coronavirus cases in Shawnee County during Thursday morning's Shawnee County Commission meeting in the commission's chambers in the basementof the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th.

Pezzino said the number of coronavirus cases keeps going up.

At the same time, he says he's sensing the public may be letting down its guard.

"There is, I think, a growing sense of complacency and non-compliance among the public," he said.

As a result, Pezzino is ordering crowds to be limited to no more than 10 people in Shawnee County, even if the state increases its limit to 30 people under Phase 2 of the Ad Astra plan to reopen Kansas that takes effect Monday, May 18.

"That's really the law, as far as local law is concerned," Pezzino said of his order. "So we will ask for law enforcement to assist us when cases are reported of people not complying with those laws. We will ask law enforcement to make some interventions, primarily with an educational purpose."

Though he stressed that he didn't want anyone to go to jail, Pezzino said there could be some cases where that might be possible.

"The most critical situation I can imagine is one in which an infectious person decides to deliberately ignore the order to be on isolation," he said. "And very close to that is someone who has been exposed to the virus, is ordered to be on quarantine and decides to deliberately ignore the quarantine order."

Pezzino said those are two situations in which he would "not hesitate" to have law enforcement say to those who aren't abiding by orders, "either you do it nicely, or we're going to do it for you."

Pezzino praised local response to date for helping prevent a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus in Shawnee County.

He said up to now, there hasn't been a large outbreak of COVID-19 in any local nursing homes. Other parts of the state and nation have had large numbers of coronavirus cases in nursing homes.

Additionally, Pezzino said local hospitals have "ramped up" space for a possible surge in patients.

However, he cautioned against people taking the approach that they could go to a local hospital if they got the illness as a result of not practicing safety guidelines. Such a practice, he said, isn't sustainable for local health facilities and those who work in them.

He also said contact tracing is imperative in ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of people getting COVID-19.

He added that people should "be smart" and continue to stay home as much as possible. This includes people not gathering in large in-home groups for graduation parties this weekend.

Dusty Nichols, incident commander of the Shawnee County COVID-19 response team, said additional orders could be coming after local authorities have a chance to review any additional restrictions that might be issued by Gov. Laura Kelly.

"We'll have time to gather that information," Nichols said, "and put out the local orders based on those restrictions and any additional ones that might come up."