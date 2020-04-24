Person injured Friday morning in accidental shooting in southwest Topeka

One person was injured in what police said was an accidental shooting Friday morning in the 4300 block of S.W. Lincolnshire Road.
Updated: Fri 8:51 AM, Apr 24, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- One person is in a local hospital Friday morning after being injured in what Topeka police say was an accidental shooting.

Emergency responders were sent around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 4300 block of S.W. Lincolnshire Road.

Topeka police officers said at the scene said a person was wounded in an extremity in the shooting.

That individual was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Police cleared the scene around 8 a.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

 