Person injured Friday morning in accidental shooting in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- One person is in a local hospital Friday morning after being injured in what Topeka police say was an accidental shooting.
Emergency responders were sent around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 4300 block of S.W. Lincolnshire Road.
Topeka police officers said at the scene said a person was wounded in an extremity in the shooting.
That individual was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.
Police cleared the scene around 8 a.m.
Additional details weren't immediately available.