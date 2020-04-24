Person injured Friday morning in accidental shooting in southwest Topeka

One person is in a local hospital Friday morning after being injured in what Topeka police say was an accidental shooting.

Emergency responders were sent around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 4300 block of S.W. Lincolnshire Road.

Topeka police officers said at the scene said a person was wounded in an extremity in the shooting.

That individual was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Police cleared the scene around 8 a.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

