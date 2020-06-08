Perry Lake, Milford Lake now under Blue-Green Algae watch

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued two new public health advisories for Blue-Green Algae in state lakes.

KDHE and KDWPT issued the warnings for Lake Perry Zone D in Jefferson County and the Gathering Pond at Milford Lake in Geary County.

The watches continue for Marion County Lake in Marion County and Kanopolis Reservoir in Ellsworth County states a release from the KDHE.

The KDHE says that a watch means that blue-green algae has been detected and that harmful blooms are present or likely to develop. Residents are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and to keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE recommends the following precautions:

• Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

• Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

• Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

• Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

• Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

• Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

Publicly-accessible bodies of water are monitored by the KDHE in order to watch for blue-green algae. Based on credible field observation and sampling results the KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

The KDHE advises Kansans to be aware that blooms are unpredictable and can develop rapidly while floating around a lake, requiring visitors to use their best judgement. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a bloom or dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill and die.

For more information on blue-green algae visit the KDHE website.

