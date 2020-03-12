Pepper-sprayed inmates reach $177K settlement

A private prison in northeast Louisiana must pay a total of $177,500 to five former inmates of that prison who were pepper-sprayed while handcuffed and kneeling in 2016.

The settlement was made public Thursday under a public records request by The Associated Press. Magistrate Judge Karen Hayes had originally said the settlement was confidential "to the extent allowed by law for a semi-public agency."

The prison is run by LaSalle Management LLC, which currently holds both state inmates and immigrant detainees there. An immigrant there killed himself in October, and an Associated Press investigation revealed that his death could have been prevented.