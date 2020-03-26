Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday night on Cloud County highway

A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle on a Cloud County highway.

The crash was reported at 8:37 p.m. on US-81 highway, about 6 miles south of Concordia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Rex O. Young, 59, of Concordia, was on the highway when he was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Traverse, identified as Leo G. Becker, 42, of Salina, was reported uninjured.