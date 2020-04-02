Pedestrian struck and killed in Labette County

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas.

The fatality victim was identified as William A. Treiber, 29, of St. Paul.

The incident was reported around 9:17 p.m. on N. 16th Street, just south of Larsen Boulevard in the city of Parsons.

N. 16th Street is US-59 highway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford passenger car that was traveling south on N. 16th Street drove left of center and passed another southbound vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The Ford drove partially off the roadway and onto the northbound shoulder, where it struck Treiber.

The patrol said Treiber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Tiffany N. Jakee, 29, of Parsons, was reported uninjured.